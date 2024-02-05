The Grammys took place over the weekend in a controversial ceremony that saw Jay-Z question the Grammys and Tyla win the first Grammy for Best African Performance.

Here are a few photos from the red carpet.

South Africa’s Tyla made history as the first-ever winner of the Grammy for Best African Music Performance.

Tyla at the GrammysREUTERS

Ayra Starr was also nominated for the same award.

Ayra Starr at the GrammysGETTY IMAGES

R&B singer Victoria Monet, who had seven nominations, brought two-year-old daughter Hazel – the youngest ever Grammy nominee for her contribution to her mother’s track Hollywood.

Victoria Monet and her partner and daughter at the GrammysREUTERS

Nigerian singer and actress Folake Olowofoyeku stars in the CBS sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola.

Folake Olowofoyeku at the GrammysGETTY IMAGES

Taylor Swift and fellow star, Lana Del Rey.

Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift at the GrammysREUTERS

Dua Lipa sparkled in a custom Courrèges dress on the red carpet before performing to open the main ceremony.

Dua Lipa at the GrammysREUTERS

Billie Eilish won best song for her contribution to the Barbie soundtrack. She wore a black and pink Barbie bomber jacket on the red carpet.

Billie Eilish at the GrammysREUTERS

Miley Cyrus chose an outfit made almost entirely from gold safety pins. The singer won her first Grammys – Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for Flowers.

Miley Cyrus at the Grammy AwardsREUTERS

Olivia Rodrigo opted for a more conventional vintage Versace dress.

Olivia Rodrigo at the GRammysREUTERS

Rapper Ice Spice was up for four trophies including Best New Artist.

Ice Spice at the GrammysREUTERS

Dawn Richard came complete with stunning red foliage.

Dawn Richard at the GrammysREUTERS

Doja Cat, up for three awards, wore a corset-style dress on the red carpet.

Doja Cat at the GRammysGETTY IMAGES

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell accepted the 10th competitive Grammy of her career – for best folk album – before her first Grammys performance at the age of 80.

Joni Mitchell at the GrammysREUTERS

Billy Joel brought wife Alexis and daughters Della and Remy to watch him perform his first single since 2007.

Billy Joel and his family at the GrammysREUTERS

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were among the other stars on the red carpet.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen at the GrammysGETTY IMAGES

Masked metal icons Slipknot dressed in their awards attire.

Slipknot at the GrammysREUTERS

Hitmaker Calvin Harris arrived with presenter Vick Hope.

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope at the GRammysREUTERS

Electronic producer and singer James Blake was joined by his partner, actress Jameela Jamil.

James Blake and Jameela Jamil at the GrammysREUTERS
