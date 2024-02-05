The Grammys took place over the weekend in a controversial ceremony that saw Jay-Z question the Grammys and Tyla win the first Grammy for Best African Performance.

Here are a few photos from the red carpet.

South Africa’s Tyla made history as the first-ever winner of the Grammy for Best African Music Performance.

REUTERS Ayra Starr was also nominated for the same award. GETTY IMAGES R&B singer Victoria Monet, who had seven nominations, brought two-year-old daughter Hazel – the youngest ever Grammy nominee for her contribution to her mother’s track Hollywood. REUTERS Nigerian singer and actress Folake Olowofoyeku stars in the CBS sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola. GETTY IMAGES

Taylor Swift and fellow star, Lana Del Rey.

Dua Lipa sparkled in a custom Courrèges dress on the red carpet before performing to open the main ceremony.

Billie Eilish won best song for her contribution to the Barbie soundtrack. She wore a black and pink Barbie bomber jacket on the red carpet.

Miley Cyrus chose an outfit made almost entirely from gold safety pins. The singer won her first Grammys – Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for Flowers.

Olivia Rodrigo opted for a more conventional vintage Versace dress.

Rapper Ice Spice was up for four trophies including Best New Artist.

Dawn Richard came complete with stunning red foliage.

Doja Cat, up for three awards, wore a corset-style dress on the red carpet.

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell accepted the 10th competitive Grammy of her career – for best folk album – before her first Grammys performance at the age of 80.

Billy Joel brought wife Alexis and daughters Della and Remy to watch him perform his first single since 2007.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were among the other stars on the red carpet.

Masked metal icons Slipknot dressed in their awards attire.

Hitmaker Calvin Harris arrived with presenter Vick Hope.

Electronic producer and singer James Blake was joined by his partner, actress Jameela Jamil.