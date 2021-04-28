Episodes will be available to stream on Showmax every week

Fans of the dystopian show The Handmaid’s Tale will be excited to know that the show’s fourth season premieres tonight (Wednesday). Additionally, all-new episodes will be available to stream on Showmax for the duration of the fourth season run.

The series is based on Margaret Atwood’s acclaimed 1985 novel, The Handmaid’s Tale has won 75 awards to date, including 12 Emmys and Golden Globes for Best Drama Series and Best Actress (Elisabeth Moss).

In episodes that were made available for preview, the fourth season feels like a different show operating in the shadow of Gilead’s oppressive regime; a reminder of how much ground or freedom the series’ main character, June, played by Elizabeth Moss, has gained since the show’s premiere in 2017.

This season, June’s fight for freedom against Gilead continues but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges, and her desire for justice and revenge threaten to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

Although the series premieres tonight, episodes 1 to 3 will be available to stream on Showmax from tomorrow (Thursday) April 29th.

