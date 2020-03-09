The ‘Handshake’ second anniversary

It is exactly two years ago since President Uhuru Kenyatta and his political rival and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, buried their political differences and shook hands.

The shaking of hands of the two leaders on March 8, 2018 at Harambee House brought about the famous ‘Handshake’.

The handshake melted the political tension across the country witnessed after the disputed 2017 presidential election.

Nevertheless, the proponents of the handshake say the country now enjoys peace and tranquillity for economic growth while the opponents believe the handshake was crafted to interfere with the 2022 succession plan.

The nine point issues agreed on by the President and Odinga as a way forward for the country resulted in the Building Bridges Initiative which would bring about constitutional changes.

On this two year anniversary of the handshake, a cross-section of Kenyans thronged the social media to share their views, which we sampled.

@TheODMparty: 2 years ago, at the steps of Harambee House, two great sons of the soil shook hands.Their coming together in the wake of acrimonious & disputed Presidential election & subsequent street protests that were threatening the country’s stability brought peace & tranquility #TwoYearsOn

@samirasawlani: Based on recent headlines- one would be forgiven for saying that the only real ‘unity’ it has created is that between the political elite.

@adedeadedeh: Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta the Commander in Chief and Rt Hon Raila Odinga has not only brought unity in the nation but also development. #HandShakeAt2

@AkokoFelix I have a feeling the “handshake” is a hoax. Matters development are not being discussed, and that is what Kenya needs now.