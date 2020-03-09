The ‘Handshake’ second anniversary

The shaking of hands of the two leaders on March 8, 2018 at Harambee House brought about the famous ‘Handshake’.
The handshake melted the political tension across the country witnessed after the disputed 2017 presidential election.
Nevertheless, the proponents of the handshake say the country now enjoys peace and tranquillity for economic growth while the opponents believe the handshake was crafted to interfere with the 2022 succession plan.
The nine point issues agreed on by the President and Odinga as a way forward for the country resulted in the Building Bridges Initiative which would bring about constitutional changes.
On this two year anniversary of the handshake, a cross-section of Kenyans thronged the social media to share their views, which we sampled.
@samirasawlani: Based on recent headlines- one would be forgiven for saying that the only real ‘unity’ it has created is that between the political elite.
@AkokoFelix I have a feeling the “handshake” is a hoax. Matters development are not being discussed, and that is what Kenya needs now.