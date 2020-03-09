The ‘Handshake’ second anniversary

Written By: Wesley Ruto/Claire Wanja
President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani for the Mashemeji derby between AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia FC on Sunday
It is exactly two years ago since President Uhuru Kenyatta and his political rival and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, buried their political differences and shook hands.
The shaking of hands of the two leaders on March 8, 2018 at Harambee House brought about the famous ‘Handshake’.

The handshake melted the political tension across the country witnessed after the disputed 2017 presidential election.

Nevertheless, the proponents of the handshake say the country now enjoys peace and tranquillity for economic growth while the opponents believe the handshake was crafted to interfere with the 2022 succession plan.

The nine point issues agreed on by the President and Odinga as a way forward for the country resulted in the Building Bridges Initiative which would bring about constitutional changes.

On this two year anniversary of the handshake, a cross-section of Kenyans thronged the social media to share their views, which we sampled.

@TheODMparty: 2 years ago, at the steps of Harambee House, two great sons of the soil shook hands.Their coming together in the wake of acrimonious & disputed Presidential election & subsequent street protests that were threatening the country’s stability brought peace & tranquility #TwoYearsOn

@samirasawlani: Based on recent headlines- one would be forgiven for saying that the only real ‘unity’ it has created is that between the political elite.

@adedeadedeh: Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta the Commander in Chief and Rt Hon Raila Odinga has not only brought unity in the nation but also development. #HandShakeAt2

@AkokoFelix I have a feeling the “handshake” is a hoax. Matters development are not being discussed, and that is what Kenya needs now.

@MarkDienya: Who Knew that President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga would one converge together to watch Mashemeji Derby, this was unimaginable in 2017. The Handshake has made the unimaginable to happen #HandshakeAt2
@MigunaDan: It is two years down the line since the two heads of state met and agreed to work together for a better Kenya regardless of their individual interests. kenya is our home and our business.peaceful Kenya corruptfree kenya #handshake
@GiravoyaB: Today March 9th 2020 marks exactly 2 years since the handshake took place between president Uhuru Kenyatta and Prime minister Raila Odinga. The resultant peace has enabled peasants and people to be self reliant and industrious,not to be incited on tribal lines to cause mayhem.
