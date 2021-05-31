The interest of Athletes is our top priority, NOCK boss affirms

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) President Paul Tergat has said the welfare of Kenyan athletes a head of Tokyo Olympics is their main priority.

The five time World Cross Country champion was speaking on Monday morning during NOCK consultative meeting with affiliate national federations to give updates on Tokyo 2020 Olympics preparations

“Let’s continue with the spirit of always putting the interest of the athlete at the center of our leadership in Sports and we will grow as a sporting nation” he noted.

Olympics Kenya is this morning held a consultative meeting with affiliate national federations to give updates on Tokyo 2020 Olympics preparations pic.twitter.com/0GjVpAly0X — TeamKenya (@OlympicsKe) May 31, 2021

Team Kenya registered a historic performance in Rio where they bagged six gold, six silver and one bronze for a 15th place ranking, their third best showing ever in the history of the Olympics.

However, their stellar performance was overshadowed by a kit fiasco as well as misappropriation of athlete welfare funds that finally landed former National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) officials Francis Paul and Stephen Soi in court to face graft charges.

Kenya’s Chef de Mission to the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympics Waithaka Kioni insists this year’s Summer Games will present a perfect opportunity to erase the bad memories of the 2016 Games held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

With 53 days remaining to the global sporting extravaganza,the meeting sought to address important and outstanding issues, especially on athletes’ matters.

Consultations have been continuous with the qualified federations, there are however still about 10 federations still on the qualification pathway.

