The International Booker Prize winner and 4 more books to read

Featuring a play script about the life and death of Professor Wangari Maathai

It’s not news that African literature is having a moment right now, so there has never been a better time to get acquainted with new and young African authors. As such, here are six books written by African authors that will enrich your knowledge and make you appreciate Africa’s diversity.

Also, check out African Science Fiction here and more African authors here. Looking for comics instead?

At Night All Blood is Black by David Diop

This is not a new book. It was originally published in 2018 but recently won the International Booker Prize making him the first writer of African descent to do so. That feat itself makes this book a must-read. The book is a harrowing tale of industrial warfare, colonialism, violence, youth and friendship.

Price: KSh. 1,538.90

Where: Amazon

Dear Senthuran: A Black Spirit Memoir by Akwaeke Emezi

Emezi lays their life bare in this memoir told through letters to various people — some friends, some lovers, some public figures like Toni Morrison whom Emezi has never met in person. Each letter reveals a life-changing aspect of Emezi’s life.

Price: KSh. 2,528.90

Where: Amazon

A blood Condition by Kayo Chingonyi

A Blood Condition tells a story of inheritance – the people, places, cultures and memories that form us. Kayo Chingonyi explores how distance and time, nations and a century’s history, can collapse within a body; our past continuous in our present.

Price: KSh. 1,700

Where: Bookstop Ltd.

Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi

Transcendent Kingdom paints a portrait of a family of Ghanaian immigrants ravaged by depression, addiction and grief but mostly it’s a novel about faith, science, religion, love.

Where: Nuria Kenya

Price: KSh. 999

The Talking of Trees by Alexander Nderitu

The Talking of Trees is a stage play about the life, death and legacy of Prof. Wangari Maathai. It was written between 2017 and 2020 for a stage play but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans for staging the play were shelved indefinitely. However, the playwright has decided to release the script as a paperback book.

Price: KSh. 900

Buy the book here