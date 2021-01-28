Freshly Mwamburi has released the remix to his popular classic “Stella Wangu”

Freshly Mwamburi, legendary rhumba musician, has released the remix to his most popular song “Stella Wangu.” The original version of the song was released in 1992 and immediately became a timeless classic. This new rendition of Stella comes with a music video to accompany the soulful rhumba song.

The music video was directed by Eric ‘Ahoy’ Muriithi & DJ Qariz and produced by Engineer Njau Njoka while the audio was done by Nixon Mega Records.

Sticking to the original lyrics, the new version and video give a modern look to a timeless song.

