The key to addressing gas transformation disaster lies in prevention rather than relief

Africa is already grappling with development challenges, and coupled with the negative impacts of the international situation, it faces difficulties in dealing with major disasters.

In recent weeks, heavy rainfall and flooding in the Horn of Africa region have resulted in over 200 deaths, displacing tens of thousands of people and affecting millions.

The cause of this flood disaster is attributed to the simultaneous occurrence of the El Niño phenomenon and the Indian Ocean Dipole. Africa contributes less than 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, yet it is the continent least equipped to deal with the adverse impacts of climate change.

Climate change is not within Africa’s control. Because of its lagging development, the industrialization level in Africa is significantly lower compared to developed countries, resulting in a minimal impact of industrial production on climate and the environment.

The current climate change issues primarily stem from the emissions during the Industrial Revolution of developed countries. As developed nations continue to grow, they shift high-energy-consuming industries to some developing countries. While it may seem like developing countries are causing greenhouse gas and harmful gas emissions, the actual root cause is the exploitation by developed countries against developing nations.

The development rights of developing countries are not adequately protected within the so-called climate change discourse of developed countries.

Additionally, the insufficient development of infrastructure, especially in areas such as water management and irrigation, indirectly affects Africa’s ability to control and mitigate the impacts of climate change. The inadequate infrastructure development in Africa is a consequence of the overall underdevelopment of society and the nation, stemming from historical oppression and exploitation by developed countries.

Disaster relief requires significant human and financial resources. Africa is already grappling with development challenges, and coupled with the negative impacts of the international situation, it faces difficulties in dealing with major disasters. Weak infrastructure makes relief efforts even more challenging.

In the recent flooding in Kenya, roads and bridges were submerged, rendering some villages and towns isolated. The delivery of food and medicine to the affected areas became impossible, significantly increasing the difficulty of relief efforts. Some counties had to rely on airlifting relief supplies from Nairobi, which is an unsustainable approach.

Global development requires increased international assistance for Africa to cope with climate change. Africa is the most densely populated continent of developing countries and represents a crucial increment for future global development. Whether Africa can achieve its development goals and undergo a green transformation is of paramount significance for forming a more sustainable global development ecology.

Africa has made substantial efforts toward this goal, with many African countries committing to transitioning to green energy within a short timeframe. Over 70% of African countries prioritize clean energy and agriculture in their nationally determined contributions. Africa possesses abundant renewable energy resources with significant development potential, and the commercialization of renewable energy, apart from hydropower, is accelerating.

Africa must assert its voice in addressing climate change. The African Climate Summit held in June is a noteworthy example. The summit adopted the “Nairobi Declaration,” urging developing and developed countries to collaborate in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and urging developed nations to fulfill their commitments of financial contributions and technical assistance.

In the face of the common challenge of addressing climate change, the role of African nations cannot be ignored. The voice of Africa should not merely be heard but should be heeded and genuinely influence the international agenda. Africa is both the destination for climate investments and a key participant in resolving the global climate crisis.

Zhao Qian is a Nairobi-based CMG Multimedia Journalist