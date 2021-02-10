The new sportswear collection will feature the initials EK for Eluid Kipchoge

World-record holder Eluid Kipchoge is partnering with Nike for a new sportswear collection called The Kipchoge Capsule Collection.

Kipchoge made history in 2019 when he became the first human to break the two-hour marathon barrier during the INEOS 1:59 challenge that was created specifically for him. The one-time event was held in Vienna and was sponsored entirely by INEOS.

If you are inspired by the mantra “No Human is Limited” then Nike and Eliud are ready to supply the sportswear you need. The collaborative collection will sport Kipchoge’s initials, E.K.

Making the announcement on his social media handles Kipchoge wrote, “It is a long time now since I started running, and while my runs have changed, I’ve always experienced the same joy. I’m incredibly proud to represent Kenya around the clock and with this collection from @nikerunning and myself, people can now wear the flag all around the world. That’s how people can become one ??.” (SIC)

Kipchoge is not the only celebrity to collaborate on a sportswear line, Rihanna did it with Puma, Cardi B is doing it with Reebok and Beyonce is currently modelling her third collection with Addidas and Ivy Park.

