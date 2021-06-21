The legends are back, KBC to unveil new look tonight

We have been, we are and we will always be there. YES #ThisIsKBC

After months of gruelling engagements, strategy and planning, Kenya’s national broadcaster mega re-launch is finally here.

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation flagship brands: KBC Channel 1 TV, Radio Taifa and the English Service new look complete with a star-studded line up of presenters, is refreshing, entertaining, captivating and nostalgic of its flagship brands

This injection of freshness has been the talk of the town lately after the national broadcaster tapped top talent, including a team of legends who have dominated the media landscape for years, in an elaborate rebranding strategy that promises to up the stakes in the dynamic broadcast industry.

The largest media house in Kenya which boasts of two TV stations – the rebranded Channel 1 TV and the youth-focused Channel Y254 – and a stable of 21 radio services, has also unveiled a repertoire of new content for the rebranded channels.

The move follows an ambitious technical upgrade and expansion of the digital TV reach which is now estimated at over 90 percent of the country with over 40 transmission sites in Kenya.

Legends

Every day, viewers and listeners will enjoy rebranded comprehensive, investigative news bulletins from a line-up of young and seasoned veteran anchors who will spruce up the bulletins streamed in high definition.

They say old is gold. The return of celebrated seasoned anchors who dominated TV screens in the past is the absolute masterstroke.

Among the new faces on KBC Channel 1 that are shaping public discourse are Tom Mboya, Cynthia Nyamai, Shiksha Arora, John Kioria Fred Indimuli, Juma Ballo, Harith Salim and Nancy Onyancha.

The great queen and princess of TV Catherine Kasavuli alongside the legendary Fayyaz Qureishi, Badi Muhsin and Pauline Sheghu will host the special Saturday segment dubbed ‘Legends’ while Sunday Express will wrap up the week’s news events.