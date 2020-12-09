The Letter is the official selection by The Kenyan Film Commission for The Oscars under the Best International Film Category

The Letter will begin its mandated country of origin theatrical run this month beginning December 11th in preparation for the Oscars 2021.

The Letter is a story that connects with most Kenyan families. It explores the theme of how land is divided when the patriarch or matriarch within the family dies and the ensuing rift that is brought on by a chaotic mixture of traditions vs modern values and religion.

The film produced by Circle & Square Productions under the umbrella of Docubox East African Film Fund was officially selected by the Kenyan Film Commission as Kenya’s official submission to the Oscars under the Best International Film category. Maia who is a renowned Kenyan musician, also composed the original soundtrack.

Ahead of the The Letter’s release, Maia & Chris shared, “Making The Letter over six years has been a transformational journey for both of us”, adding, “each person in the film faces extreme personal risk by openly discussing the taboos around witchcraft, and it is our hope that the bravery of this family can help break the silent cycle of violence that continues to wreak havoc amongst families across the region.”

It is a gripping family drama about a 95-year-old Grandmother with a fearless spirit, who must overcome dangerous accusations of witchcraft that are coming from within her own family. Her grandson Karisa, travels home from the city to investigate, and it gradually emerges who sent the threatening letter and why.

The Letter was scheduled to be released in Kenya in June 2020, but was unfortunately postponed due to the government mandated COVID lock-down measures.The film has so far played at some of the world’s most prestigious international film festivals including DOCNYC, AFI Docs, IDFA, Durban and DocsBarcelona where it won a Special Jury Mention. It was also nominated for a One World Media Award as well as an African Movie Academy award for Best Documentary.

The Letter seeks to highlight the need for protection of the vulnerable elderly in Kenya, and make the end of elderly abuse a national priority by launching the hashtag #watunzewazee.

In the Director’s Statement, Maia & Chris conclude, “As we spoke with many elders about this oral history, we were saddened to hear of violence happening now against the elderly in the area, due to an outbreak of witchcraft accusations.”

The film will be available to watch the slated venues in Nairobi are Prestige Cinema, Westgate Cinema, Anga Diamond, Century Garden City and Unseen Nairobi; Mega City in Kisumu and Nyali Cinemax in Mombasa.

