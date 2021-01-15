‘The Lionesses’ step up training, itch for a maul in Tokyo

The national rugby sevens women’s team captain Philadelphia Olando says the team requires to take part in various international friendly games so as to adequately prepare for the Olympic games in Tokyo,Japan.

’The Lionesses’ qualified for the Olympics games for the second time on the trot following their debut in Rio, five years ago and they plan to leave a mark at the games in Tokyo.

‘’Our mindset wasn’t tuned for the big stage then, but we have played these established sides and we have picked up our lessons as well .We faced them in commonwealth games as well the World Rugby Sevens qualifiers where we registered good results and we have progressed well so at the Olympics we will be much ready mentally to face them’’, Olando said.

Olando urged for the Union to organize friendly matches so as to help the side achieve the match fitness and also gauge themselves ahead of the Tokyo games.

‘’Most of the qualified teams are putting in much including having friendly matches, if we get to feature in such friendly matches it will help a great deal, If you train hard and don’t gauge yourself its not much helpful. We won’t tell how good we are by just training, we need the friendly matches so as to get the team structure as well’’. Olando remarked.

The team has been holding intense training since December 2020 at RFUEA grounds ,after a nine month break occasioned by the global outbreak of Corona Virus.

‘’Lionesses’ head coach Felix Oloo said his focus is to build confidence in the side revealing that he plans to have the women’s side train with their male counter parts, ’Shujaa’’.

‘’We are coming up with a mechanism to ensure that the side becomes competitive and we are planning to train with Shujaa so that they get the physical fitness and defensive structure we intend to put in place’’,Oloo said.