‘The Lionesses’ step up training, itch for a maul in Tokyo

Written By: Bernard Okumu

National Women's rugby team 'Lionesses' celebrate after qualifying for the 2016 Rio Olympics Games.Lionesses is set to play at this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo Japan.

 

The national rugby sevens women’s team captain Philadelphia Olando says  the team requires to take part in various international friendly games so as to adequately prepare for the Olympic games in Tokyo,Japan.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

’The Lionesses’ qualified for the Olympics games for the second time on the trot  following their debut in Rio, five years ago and they plan to leave a mark at the games in Tokyo.

‘’Our mindset wasn’t tuned for the big stage then, but we have played these established sides and we have picked up our lessons as well .We faced them in  commonwealth games as well the World Rugby Sevens qualifiers where we registered good results and we have progressed well so at the Olympics we will be much ready mentally to face them’’, Olando said.

Also Read  Football Kenya Federation releases dates for 2021 Betway Cup

Olando urged for the   Union to organize friendly matches  so as to help the side achieve the match fitness and also gauge themselves ahead of the Tokyo games.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

‘’Most of the qualified teams are putting in much including having friendly matches, if we get to feature in such friendly matches it will help a great deal, If you train hard and don’t gauge yourself its not much helpful. We won’t tell how good we are by just training, we need the friendly matches so as to get the team structure as well’’. Olando remarked.

Also Read  Dominant Gaspo trash Zetech Sparks in League clash

The team has been holding intense training since December 2020 at RFUEA grounds ,after a nine month break occasioned by the global outbreak of Corona Virus.

Also Read  Harambee Stars midfielder shifts base from Belgium to Turkey

‘’Lionesses’   head coach Felix Oloo said his focus is to build confidence in the side revealing that he plans to have the women’s side train with their male counter parts, ’Shujaa’’.

‘’We are coming up with a mechanism to ensure that the   side becomes competitive and we are planning to train with Shujaa so that they get the physical fitness and defensive structure we intend to put in place’’,Oloo said.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR