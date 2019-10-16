Motown in Nairobi is back for its 7th edition.

Fans and followers of Motown music plan on boogey-ing all night long this coming weekend. For the past six years, they have been gathering in Nairobi for a night of music dubbed ‘Motown in Nairobi’.

Motown is an African-American record label that had major success between the 1960’s and 1990’s. The label played a major role in the racial integration of African American music worldwide. Their sound and style was that of soul and pop music. Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Billie Holiday, Rick James, The Commodores are just but a few of the renown names of the record label.

Songwriter June Gachui is the brains behind the annual show. The event seeks to re-imagine the great music era live on stage with some of Kenya’s great vocalists and instrumentalists.

Some of the artistes set to perform this weekend are: David Hunter, Chris Bittok, Different, Faces Band, Denise Gordon, Neema Ntalel, Victor Muli, Dela, Kendi Nkonge and Parseen Edward.

The concert not only a replay of the the era of Motown music but also of the style and stories off the time.

When: Friday Oct 18th 2019 – Saturday Oct 19th 2019

Time: 07:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Location: The Hub, Karen

Tickets: Purchasing on Mookh

