The Maasai Mara forms Africa’s most diverse, incredible and most spectacular eco-systems and possibly the world’s top safari big game viewing eco-system.

The Mara River basin covers a surface area of 13,504 square kilometres with 65% of the river located in Kenya and the remaining 35% located in Tanzania. “The Mara is known as the best wild park in Africa” – Moses Ole Kuyuoni, warden at Maasai Mara.

The Mara river has its sources in the Kenyan highlands flowing for about 395 kilometres from the Mau escarpment and draining into lake Victoria.

The river is the lifeline of the Maasai Mara national reserve. It is surrounded by beautiful creatures all year round, making the destination a perfect site to behold. Giraffes and zebras make their way to watering holes along the river, before they are joined by elephants, buffaloes and even lions. Seeing predator and prey sharing the watering holes is absolutely magical.

Periods of high rainfall from November to June cause the hilly grasslands and richly forested areas around the Mara river to produce grand bird sightings. About 450 species of birds have been spotted along the banks. Although during the dry season it may often appear shallow, it may swell to up to twice its normal size after heavy rainfall causing animals to be unable to cross it to hunt.

