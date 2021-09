Rihanna, Lupita, Taraji, Gigi Hadid and more all made an appearance at the Met Gala 2021.

The Met Gala is the biggest most glamourous fashion event of the year. It usually takes place on the first Monday of May but because of the pandemic and a myriad of postponements, the glitzy event returned last night, September 13th, with co-chairs Gemma Chan, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Lorde.

See some of the looks from the event.

See more on the Vogue live blog.