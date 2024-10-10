MOH probes reported adverse effects from recent polio vaccination drive

The Ministry of Health has launched investigations into reports on adverse reactions to the polio vaccine administered during the nationwide campaign rolled out last week.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry confirmed receiving the unverified reports and assured that it will issue a formal statement in due course.

“The Ministry of Health has received unverified reports regarding adverse events arising from the recent polio vaccination campaign. Investigations are ongoing, and a formal statement will be issued in due course” the statement reads.

The Ministry has further warned against spreading rumours and misinformation.

“We discourage members of the public from spreading rumours and misinformation until the Ministry issues official information on this matter. Additional information on the polio vaccination campaign can be accessed from http://health.go.ke. For inquiries, please call 719” MoH appeals.

The government last week launched a nationwide polio vaccination campaign in response to a recent outbreak of circulating Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus Type 2 (cVDPV2) in Kenya.

Five cases have been confirmed, including four children from Kakuma Refugee Camp in Turkana County and one positive environmental surveillance sample in Kamukunji Sub-County, Nairobi.

The vaccination campaign covered over 3.8 million children under the age of five across nine high-risk counties of Nairobi, Busia, Bungoma, Turkana, Trans Nzoia, West Pokot, Kiambu, Machakos, and Kajiado.