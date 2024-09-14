Kenya to vet afresh recruitment agencies following deal with Germany

Kenya is set to undertake fresh vetting of recruitment agencies as it implements the just signed labour migration agreement with Germany.

President William Ruto who is in Germany says that the move will curb exploitation of unsuspecting Kenyans eyeing job opportunities abroad.

The agreement targets 250,000 Kenyan professionals including mechanics teachers and nurses.

Speaking Saturday during a Labour Mobility Roundtable with German companies, Kenyan Recruitment agencies and other stakeholders, in Berlin, Germany, Ruto warned that agencies that are not licensed will not be involved in the labour mobility program.

“ As a Government, we are committed to ensuring that those in the Labour migration space are licensed, ethical and persons who will not take advantage of Kenyan job seekers. We will adhere to best international Labour migration practices” he promised.

“The agreement protects Kenyans from being exploited. We want this program to be corruption free” he said.

He further pledged to ensure the deal that he said provides a win-win outcome for the two countries is implemented immediately.

“ Kenya greatly appreciates the support that has been extended by the German Government. We are fully cognizant of the Labour demands for Germany and the available talented and qualified Kenyan Labour supply. We are looking forward to the implementation” he added.

Kenya and Germany Friday signed the much-anticipated agreement on the sharing of labour, talent and mobility.

The agreement provides various pathways for Kenyans to work and train in Kenya and Germany.

The signing ceremony, which was held at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, was witnessed by President William Ruto and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The head of state is accompanied by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua and former PM Raila Odinga.