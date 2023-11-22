The Nairobi Festival Organising Committee has announced calls for auditions for Nairobi residents as it gears up for the second edition of the Nairobi Festival.

The event is slated to take place from December 12 – 17, 2023 at Uhuru Park.

Dr Anastasia Nyalita, County Executive, Inclusivity, Public participation and Customer Service said of the opportunity.

“This is a chance for Nairobi youth to be selected to take part during the 5-day extravaganza in December.

We are calling upon those who are aged between 18 – 80 years to submit a one-minute clip showcasing their talent by November 25 via WhatsApp (0777 200 290).

This year, we expect a hundred thousand Nairobi residents to turn up for the duration of the Nairobi Festival at Uhuru Park and experience the vibe of their city.

Among the things we will celebrate is Nairobi’s diversity and talent, be it in music, cooking, art or whatever else celebrates our culture as Nairobians.

I look forward to reviewing the clips with my team and cannot wait to discover the next big thing in Nairobi.”

The head of the event’s planning committee, renowned producer and the current County Chief Officer Culture, Arts and Heritage, Clement “Clemo” Sijenyi, promises to deliver an extravaganza that will feature Nairobi’s top DJs, musicians, culinary and visual artists.

Mr. Sijenyi explained why the auditions are necessary, “There is a lot of untapped talent in Nairobi’s estates and we hope that everybody who feels they have something unique to offer will send a video of their abilities so we can provide them with a platform to showcase and further their talent during the Nairobi Festival.

Even sportsmen and women are encouraged to send their content, the idea is to celebrate the cultural diversity of Nairobi in all its different forms.”

The first edition of the Nairobi Festival took place in December 2022.

This year’s event will mark the official re-opening of Uhuru Park which has been under renovation for the better part of the year.

“Except for a few final touches, Uhuru Park is ready for handover to the County Government of Nairobi and ready for Nairobi residents and visitors to the city to enjoy its modern amenities.

Uhuru Park will feature several eateries and high-end hotels, while the iconic Mau Mau freedom fighters, The Pope’s and The Peace, Love and Unity monuments have been maintained as well as a more defined Freedom corner in memory of the late Environmentalist the late Prof. Wangari Maathai.” said Dr Anastasia Nyalita.