The artefacts will be used to curate a collection called “Museum of Heroism

Nairobi Art Gallery

The Nairobi National Museum is requesting Kenyans to donate early cultural artefacts and other items as it hopes to build a museum celebrating the country’s early history.

The museum is hoping to collect items & memorabilia dating back to the 1960s or earlier from members of the public by March 19.

Items representing any aspect of Kenya’s heritage will be displayed in a new proposed museum Uhuru Gardens National Monument in a collection called “Museum of Heroism.”

 

