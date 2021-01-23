Submit your human-interest stories for the NGO international film festival.

The NGO international film festival is a unique festival that aims to collate and disseminate human-interest stories that are themed around the Sustainable Development Goals. Each year, national and international NGOs receive huge amounts of funding to implement humanitarian and development projects around the world. Part of these funds are used to develop multimedia products including ?lms and animation used as a way of documenting lessons learned and sharing. There is a need to ensure such content is shared with a larger community, and that’s why The NGO International Film Festival comes in as a way of bridging the gap and to create an opportunity for sharing knowledge, information and discussions through films.

The festival, the first of its kind, is scheduled to take place 20th – 22nd October 2021 in Nairobi, Kenya. “When we began this journey, three years ago, we understood that films (both documentaries & dramas) have a critical role to play in the international development space. The challenge is however, most of these films are never seen by a wider audience. Knowledge curation and sharing is therefore, the integral part of this festival. The Festival aims to build a culture of knowledge sharing amongst NGOs and their key stakeholders through films.”

This year, the theme of the festival is ‘International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development’. All are welcomed to participate and support this festival by becoming a partner, submit a film(s) and sponsor this unique platform.

For more on how to submit and participate, visit the NGO international film festival website.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think