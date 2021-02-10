The No Waste challenge is calling all creatives and innovators.

The No Waste Challenge presented by What Design Can Do and the IKEA Foundation is now open for submissions! This global design competition focuses on addressing the enormous impact of waste and consumerism on climate change. They are looking for radical new ideas and design-driven solutions to reduce waste and rethink our entire consumption and production cycle. The challenge is working closely with partners in seven major cities (Amsterdam, Delhi, Mexico City, Nairobi, São Paulo and Rio and Tokyo) to offer additional tracks inspired by local perspectives.

Planet earth is drowning in waste. Every year we dump a massive 2.12 billion tonnes of it worldwide. Here is Nairobi, we produce around 2,400 tonnes of waste a day, of which roughly 60% is collected and only around 10% recycled. The rest is dumped illegally or burned. As a designer, creative or innovator, you are challenged to come up with an impactful and smart solution to counteract this waste.

Submit your proposals by 1 April 2021 to join in accelerating the transition towards a just and circular society. The winners of the No Waste Challenge will be selected by an international jury of leading experts in design, climate action and social entrepreneurship. Each winner will win a prize fund of €10.000 each.

Head on over to No Waste to find out more about the briefs and how to participate.

