The Paralympic flame was today extinguished as spectators bade farewell to Tokyo 2020 in a fantastic summer spectacle closing ceremony.
The global pandemic meant fans were still not in attendance at the Japan National Stadium, though organizers did a fine job bringing the occasion to viewers at home. Fireworks ushered in a video montage of the Paralympics’ best moments, with many medal-winners celebrating their highlights from a hectic 12-day competition. China dominated the final medal table with 96 golds, more than double that of runners-up Great Britain and 207 overall medals, 83 more than their closest rivals. Kenya only managed to collect one medal, a bronze won by Nancy Chelangat. The next edition of the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be held in Paris, France three years from now.
The Paralympic flame was today extinguished as spectators bade farewell to Tokyo 2020 in a fantastic summer spectacle closing ceremony
The Paralympic flame was today extinguished as spectators bade farewell to Tokyo 2020 in a fantastic summer spectacle closing ceremony.