The Paralympic flame was today extinguished as spectators bade farewell to Tokyo 2020 in a fantastic summer spectacle closing ceremony.

The global pandemic meant fans were still not in attendance at the Japan National Stadium, though organizers did a fine job bringing the occasion to viewers at home. Fireworks ushered in a video montage of the Paralympics’ best moments, with many medal-winners celebrating their highlights from a hectic 12-day competition. China dominated the final medal table with 96 golds, more than double that of runners-up Great Britain and 207 overall medals, 83 more than their closest rivals. Kenya only managed to collect one medal, a bronze won by Nancy Chelangat. The next edition of the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be held in Paris, France three years from now.