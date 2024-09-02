The Partnership Africa market entry into EA disrupts marketing, communication industry 

In 12 months since inception, The Partnership Africa has backtracked from the cautious baby steps taken by many start-ups by leapfrogging major players who have been dominant in the marketing and communication market in Kenya for decades.

The ‘audacity’ tenet of this new company has won the hearts of major local and international brands in East Africa along with forging critical partnerships with Publicis Groupe (the largest Marketing Services Company in the world by Market Capitalization) and Indahash (the globally acclaimed influencer marketing platform).

The Partnership has also signed up local players in the sector including Specialist Agencies TDF group & Yellow Agency as well as P&L Consulting a public relations firm as their specialist partners in Kenya.

According to all three founders, the success of the firm is attributed to the focussed approach by this talented team to deliver integrated solutions solving real problems faced by brands and businesses with a brave attitude that inspires audacity in work and clients.

The Partnership is supporting businesses across East African Region including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda, and has invested heavily in talent, efficient systems to ensure integration within the various business units, backed by technology to ensure the best outcome and simplifying business objectives for the client.

“Our success across East Africa is anchored in forming strategic partnerships, nurturing strong relationships, building a solid young & motivated team to collaborate with the industry’s best. These key steps have been the driving force behind our continued growth and excellence. In such a short time since inception, our team has grown substantially and we are actively recruiting young, motivated people to join us in this journey to create the Agency of the Future, headquartered in Nairobi” Sandeep adds.

The firm is founded by the three experienced integrated marketing mavericks who are specialists in the key disciplines of communication.

Their Chief Operations Officer, Sally Sawe, Chief Creative Officer, Deepesh Jha and Sandeep Madan, Chief Executive Officer, have over 100 years of advertising, communications and marketing experience between them in Africa & Asia with over a decade each with the WPP group.

Locally they had together acted as C-Suite executives at WPP Scangroup.

“The incredible growth in our first year has been driven by a relentless commitment to understanding our clients’ needs, coupled with a passionate and innovative team that consistently delivers impactful results. We’ve earned the trust of leading businesses by not just meeting expectations but exceeding them, turning every challenge into an opportunity to showcase our creativity and operational excellence”, says Sally Sawe.

Currently the firm is spearheading marketing and communication campaigns for some of the region’s biggest brands including KCB, Capwell Industries, Diageo, KBL, UDV, Isuzu, GA Insurance, with brands such as White Cap Crisp, Senator, Singleton, Pilsner, SOKO, Amaize, Pearl to name a few.

Deepesh says, “The difference The Partnership brings is simple, in an industry that is under big scrutiny due to the diminished value by current providers & brands seeking active return on investment, we are leading a creative renaissance in solutions-oriented work that pushes the envelope of provocative creativity from being just clever to ideas that change consumer and brand trajectories.” Sandeep states that the industry players are burdened with their legacy structures, chasing the buzzwords, and are saddled with being a ‘supplier of ads or a discipline’.

Partnership Africa tenets are to create value for clients and consumers through data-driven, insightful, audacious work.

And to foster a culture of excellence within the industry by promoting collaborative innovation and enhancing talent through interdisciplinary expertise.