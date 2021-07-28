The Piano Fest set for July 31st

Several South African stars are set to headline the event

The Piano Fest is scheduled for July 30th, Friday, at Ngong Racecourse from 10 am. Headlining the event will be South Africa’s biggest Amapiano musicians including Kabza De Small, MFR Souls, and Kamo Mphela.

The event is predicted to be the biggest Amapiano music festival in Kenya and will only admit persons of 21 years of age and above.

The South African stars will be backed by Kenyans Kagwe Mungai and Nviiri the Storyteller. The gates will open from 10 am until 7 PM.

Advance tickets are currently on sale here and you should note that the Early bird tickets have already sold out.