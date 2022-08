Incumbent Kitui rural Member of National Assembly David Mwalika has threatened to sue Independent and electoral boundaries commission IEBC for delaying elections that were set to be held on August 9th. Mwalika was speaking after casting his vote at Mbitini Ward of Kitui rural constituency while his opponent Charles Nyamai cast his vote at Kanyangi Primary school. Meanwhile, tallying of votes is underway at SEKU university, Kitui rural constituency.

