The first season of The Real Housewives of Nairobi will air this year.

It’s been a long time coming but it seems Nairobi may soon be getting its own ‘Real Housewives’ franchise. The Real Housewives is an American media franchise that consists of several reality television series broadcast. The shows document the lives of several affluent housewives and has been running since 2006. According to Kenyan director and filmmaker Claire Ash Meadow, the show is complete and ready to air.

“Director In Heels Productions would like to announce that the casting of Real Housewives of Nairobi is complete,” Claire communicated via her Instagram account. “We cannot wait to unveil who the amazing housewives are. If you are a fan of the acclaimed Bravo franchise, be ready to enjoy a star-studded roller-coaster season of the newest addition of the real housewives family“. Claire has been gunning for and working on the franchise since 2017. She did the show’s pilot shoot in 2018 which was posted on YouTube in order to gauge the audience’s reaction. It was in October 2020 that the rolling out of the programme was finally confirmed.

The show will be aired on Kenya’s TV channels later in the year. The only other Real Housewives franchise in Africa are two installations in South Africa; Johannesburg and Durban.

