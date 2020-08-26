The right formula? Committee to present report to Senate

Written By: Gladys Mungai
24

The 12- member committee is co-chaired by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja

The 12 member Special Senate Committee tasked with resolving the third basis revenue sharing formula for counties is set to present its report to the Senate leadership on Thursday.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Members of the committee co-chaired by Nairobi senator Johnson  Sakaja  and Bungoma senator Moses Wetang’ula however remained tight ripped over the contents of the report  but say the brokered deal will end the stalemate that has placed Senate on the spot over the number of times the house has adjourned over lack of a consensus.

Also Read  Mike Sonko directed to seek plea bargain in Ksh 357m graft case

Other members of the committee include; Mohamud Mohamed (Mandera), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Anwar Loitiptip (Lamu) Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Samson Cherargey (Nandi), Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay), John Kinyua (Laikipia) and Ledama Olekina (Narok).

Also Read  Two dead, 16 nursing injuries in Kilifi accidents

The revenue sharing deadlock has previously seen senators disagree on the floor with the house sitting adjourned for a record 9 times.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The proposals as contained in the report,  according to the senators, is likely to get backing from majority of members and  will bring  to an end ongoing suffering in counties owing to cash straps as counties could not access 100 percent of their yearly allocations.

Also Read  Iran Embassy awards cartoon animators from Africa

The government is pushing to have the formula in place to guide the disbursement of budgetary allocation to counties.

Some senators are however accusing the government of trying to deprive some counties of cash by drastically reducing their share of the Ksh 316.5 billion shillings.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR