The road to Miss World Kenya pageant is paved

Miss World is the oldest running international pageant. Launched in 1951, the core tenant of the pageant is a call to action that goes beyond outer beauty but how your beauty can be a platform for change, thus dubbed “Beauty With A Purpose”. The heart of the pageant is the impact that the pageant participants can have on their respective communities.

The search is now on for the Miss World Kenya title. Whoever wins the competition that is scheduled for August 28, will further represent the country globally in December. The event was skipped last year due to the pandemic. This means that the current Miss World Kenya, Maria Wavinya, has been reigning for two years. Maria came sixth in the global Miss World competition.

In honour of the 10th anniversary of Wangari Maathai’s death the competition will be going green tthis year. The franchise is encouraging embracing a way of life that enables conservation of the the environment by reducing, reusing, and recycling items. The franchise has committed to plant over 3000 trees, 1 for every student and staff within its organization.

Participants of the competition have been training at The Trademark Hotel in the presence of life coaches, fitness enthusiasts as well as brand influencers.