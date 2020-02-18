The Rockstars a.k.a The Rockstar Awards are the first African Continental awards in history that seek to recognise the most powerful, highly acclaimed, influential personalities from the African continent. The award ceremony also recognizes personalities from across the rest of the world, with influence on and relevant to audiences on the African continent.

The awards recognize the most influential personalities of African origin on the planet across music, entertainment, gaming, film, content, social, media, sport, environment and conservation, sustainable fashion, beauty, arts, business and innovation.

The nominations are already in:

From East Africa, Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz takes the lead with a total of 9 nominations alongside fellow artist Vanessa Mdee who landed 8 nods, followed by renowned Tanzanian media personality Millard Ayo, who received 6 nominations. US-based Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o received 7 nominations with both Kenyan world record holder Eliud Kipchoge receiving 6.

Others include:

Ugandan singer Vinka and Tanzanian hitmaker Alikiba – 5 categories

Halima Aden (Kenya/Somalia) and Ommy Dimpoz (Tanzania)- 4 nominations.

Kenya’s Wanuri Kahiu, Tanzania’s Wema Sepetu and Uganda’s Zari also – 3 nominations.

Global voting opened to the public on Monday, 17th February at www.TheRockstarAwards.com

‘The Rockstars’ will broadcast and livestream LIVE in September 2020 and will reach audiences in more than 180 countries and territories across the African continent and worldwide. You can see the full Rockstars’ nominations 2020 announcement list below, and online at www.TheRockstarAwards.com and www.RockstarTelevision.com

