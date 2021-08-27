The secret weapon of the fast-rising success of Elsa Majimbo

Majimbo and Kheir are proof that a dream team can exist, beyond the IRL.

Elsa Majimbo embodies the new age of talent development. She is a global phenomenon and a deviation from the traditional framework of talent. With this new Forbes article by Karin Eldor, we discover on major secret weapon of her success; her manager Mohamed Kheir.

It’s crazy that Elsa and Mohamed have never actually met in person! All the magic Elsa is known to have created, including her alphabet book and couture collaboration, has been collaborated and directed by Mohamed virtually. “While physical connection is important, in this case, it wasn’t a pre-requisite or requirement for the groundbreaking work that Majimbo and Kheir created together.” The article says. Mohamed first approached Majimbo via Instagram DM and that is how their business partnership began. “I didn’t discover Elsa, no one did, she made sure the world discovered her. I came along and somehow convinced her that we could do some cool work together.” Kheir said.

Kheir is responsible for ensuring Majimbo maintains her intellectual property rights and ensuring that she alone gets to define who she is. Beyond talent development, Kheir is responsible for her brand strategy, press consideration and investing capabilities. Truly her secret weapon.

Read the full article here.