The Snyder cut was released on March 18th

A very Kenyan explanation of the Snyder cut is making rounds online. The Snyder cut, as it is popularly referred to, is director Zack Snyder’s ideal vision or cut of DC’s 2017 film Justice League.

To help people understand why there are two versions of the film, Facebook user Muema Nzomo, explained it using Nairobi’s own language with added sauce.

https://web.facebook.com/muemanzomo/posts/10225650008018207

For the official version of events, Snyder Cut’s official Twitter page offered an explanation.

For years, the #SnyderCut existed in black and white and shown only to a select few. Zack Snyder's Justice League: #JusticeIsGray, a black and white version of the film, is now streaming on @HBOMax in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos on supported devices. pic.twitter.com/3c40221N27 — Zack Snyder's Justice League (@snydercut) March 25, 2021

The Snyder cut was released on HBO Max on March 18th. However, HBO max is only available in specific countries. Luckily for Kenyans, the movie guys might have it.

Two things to note before you watch the Snyder cut.

The movie is in black and white which is apt because the official name of the movie is Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice is Gray

The film streams in the 4:3 aspect ratio. As the movie disclaimer states, “This movie is presented in a 4:3 format to preserve the integrity of Zack Snyder’s creative vision.”

