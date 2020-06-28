“The solution to pregnancy is to give birth,” Catholic Church says

Bishop Anthony Ireri Mukobo, the Apostolic Vicariate of Isiolo says there should be no debate about abortion and those who get pregnant must give birth.

The only solution to pregnancy is to give birth, the Catholic Church has said.

“No two ways here. Its birth after pregnancy. We will not compromise,” the Bishop said.

He said there are no illegitimate babies adding that people must take responsibility for their actions and that the community should take care of all children born in circumstances of deprivation.

“We urge the society to condemn abortion. It is like killing a babies who cannot defend themselves,” he said.

A week ago the Catholic Bishops called upon parents and Kenyans to oppose the Abortion Bill in the Senate.

Bishop Ireri spoke on behalf of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) during a live mass aired on KBC Channel 1 at the Holy Family Basilica.

At the same time, the Church expressed concerned on the rampant wastage of resources such as food yet most Kenyans can’t afford their basic needs.

The bishops said that dump sites are daily being filled with food remains, yet others are starving to death.

“So many children are dying of hunger and lack of necessities, we urge the Government and the Christian community to assist where they can,” Bishop Ireri said

He urged Kenyans to donate extra food rations to those starving during the pandemic period.

On the other hand, His Eminence John Cardinal Njue urged employers to be more considerate when laying off staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cardinal Njue said the Government must also work together in unity for the well being of Kenyans.

On matters youth, the Bishops urged them to draw up realistic routines instead of spending all the time on social media.

They thanked health care workers for working tirelessly to contain the spread of Covid-19 and urged Kenyans to adhere to the set guidelines on prevention of the disease.

The Bishops commended the media for continuously educating and informing public on prevention of Covid-19.