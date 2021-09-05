The streets of Marigat town along the Kabarnet – Nakuru Highway are now well lit after the county governmentof Baringo installed flood lights. Residents in the area and traders who sell their wares to travelers along the busy highway are looking forward to improved security and economic boost.Baringo South Member of Parliamnet Charles Kamuren says , traders especially honey and meat vendors can now start exploring a 24-hour economy once the night to dawn curfew currently in place to contain spread of Covid-19 is lifted.