Some of the Presidential Petitions lodged at the Supreme Court on Monday seeking to overturn President-Elect William Ruto’s victory could be consolidated. Gospel musician cum politician Reuben Kigame are among those who want the Apex court to nullify the Elections claiming the whole process leading up to the results as declared by the Chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was marred by irregularities that rendered the final outcome invalid.

