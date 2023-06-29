Suspects linked to multiple crimes set to appear in court

Two suspects arrested over a series of armed robberies in several counties are set to appear in court today.

David Mwangi alias Mzae and Ezekiel Kiarie Njoki who are currently in custody are behind a string of crimes in Nairobi Nakuru, Kiambu, Murang’a, and Kajiado counties.

Kiarie who has been on the run for the past few days was arrested along Limuru road as he escaped with his family from the city to his rural home in Dundori, Nyandarua County.

Detectives intercepted a Mitsubishi canter registration number KAM 231J, that was ferrying the suspect, his family members, and their belongings to Nyandarua, after realizing that sleuths were closing in on them.

After conducting a search in the vehicle, a Czeska pistol serial number B022944 with a magazine loaded with 2 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a CZ P-07 pistol serial number C626319 with a magazine loaded with 12 rounds of 9mm calibre were recovered.

The firearms have been linked to various incidents where victims have lost money immediately after making transactions in banks.