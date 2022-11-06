The time for blame game is over, says Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called for the unity of the country saying that elections are now behind and focus should be on service delivery.

Mudavadi says there is no more room for blame game since Kenyans made a choice on August 9th 2022.

“Baada ya Uchaguzi, sasa tuweke mambo ya elections kando kidogo. Kwa sababu hata tukiendelea na mambo ya blame game, haitatusaidia kwa sasa. Mammlaka yamepewa na wananchi kwa wale wako kwa nyadhifaa mbali mbali. (So we must put behind us the blame game since if we continue with the blame game, sooner or later the currency of blame games will come to an end. And it might end faster than we imagine),” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi was speaking in Machakos during the relief food distribution exercise.

He noted that Kenyans are currently hard hit with the hard economic times facing the country coupled with the ongoing famine as a result of the biting drought in most parts of the country in at least 23 counties, with Machakos county alone recording over half a million people who have been affected.

“So we must move away from blame games to service delivery and support for the people of Kenya from wherever we sit. At the moment over 4 million Kenyans have been severely hit by the effects of the current drought situation in various parts of the country. Animals are dying, we can’t afford to apportion blame to anybody but collectively pull together towards seeking solutions to the situation at hand,” he said.

He called on Kenyans to be optimistic and have trust in the Kenya Kwanza government saying that it will deliver on its promises.

Reading from the recent political undertones following the sentiments being made within the opposition Azimio Camp, Mudavadi defended the Kenya Kwanza clarion call on equitable resource allocation, restoring public trust and making sure that the government works for all Kenyans.

“Na mimi nataka niwahakikishie kuwa sisi kwenye serikali yetu ya Kenya Kwanza ni wangwana, hatutakuwa na tabia ya kutumia nguvu za serikali kuwashurutisha watu kuwaweka kwa corner kuwalazimisha lazima wawe kwa mrengo fulani wa serikali. (The Kenya Kwanza administration is a strong believer of democracy and freedom, we will never use political witch hunt to seek support). We want that to be the past”, he said.

Mudavadi who was speaking at Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s backyard also extended an olive branch to the Wiper Leader saying Kenya Kwanza is ready to work will all leaders for the mutual and ultimate benefit of each and every Kenyan.

