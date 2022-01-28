The top 25 most stylish musicians now

These artists are influencing fashion as much as they’re shaping music.
The look of music has been every bit as impactful as the sound. This has never been more true than today, when trendsetters like Beyoncé or A$AP Rocky or Doja Cat can create huge viral moments that instantly reshape the zeitgeist. As a result, fashion has become one of music’s fastest-growing revenue centres. Whether that means artists inking major deals with established brands (as BTS did when they became ambassadors for Louis Vuitton) or bum-rushing the boardroom with their own innovative lines (like Rihanna’s Fenty and Kanye West’s Yeezy).
Rolling Stone, one of the world’s most prolific music magazines, will be increasing its fashion coverage in the years to come, starting with this ranking of the 25 most fashionable musicians right now. The list was voted on by a select group of journalists, designers, and industry insiders. The list focuses on artists who are both conceptually cool and culturally important; from Lil Nas X inventing his own queer-country universe to Lizzo redefining plus-size for women all over the world. They aren’t just turning heads, they’re making history, and Rolling Stone has captured it.
Check out the list:
25. Grimes
24. Kai
23. Tyler The Creator
22. Maneskin
21. Bad Bunny
20. Willow Smith
19. Rina Sawayama
18. Doja Cat
17. Rosalia
16. Machine Gun Kelly
15. Kelsey Lu
14. Lizzo
13. Moses Sumney
12. Beyoncé
11. Kanye West
10. Solange
9. Dua Lipa
8. A$ap Rocky
7. Rihanna
6. Maluma
5. Harry Styles
4. BTS
3. Cardi B
2. Lady Gaga
- Lil Nas X