This is the 14th Toyota dream car competition.

Children across the country are being invited to use their creativity and drawing ability to design their vision for the future of mobility. Since it was launched in 2004, the annual Dream Car Art Contest has attracted more than 6.2 million entries from children in more than 100 countries worldwide. The contest generates a variety of entries with ideas ranging from flying cars and zero-emission hoverboards to space buggies.

The competition is open to children aged 15 years or younger, with entries split into three categories: under 8 years, 8 to 11 years, and 12-15 years old.

Prizes for the best designs in each age category include iPads and Samsung tablets as well as Toyota goodie bags and entrance into the World Contest, in which a grand prize winner from each category and two special award winners will be selected. Each World Contest winner will receive USD$5000 to spend on educational resources and supplementary prizes of USD$10,000 will also be awarded to their school or college to spend on educational resources.

Entry forms can be downloaded and full competition terms and conditions, can be found at the Dream Car Art Contest page

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think