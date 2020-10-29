The troubling surge of Covid-19 cases

There is growing concern over the surge in coronavirus cases in the country as daily county indicates a worrying infection rate. In the last 10 days alone, 7,536 new cases have been reported.

The death toll due to the disease had touched 964 with 14 new deaths over the last 24 hours. The troubling situation prompting a reevaluation of the order of business especially in government institutions.

The Senate, for instance, is set to review its calendar following an upsurge in cases of COVID-19 in the last couple of weeks across the country.

Barely a fortnight after the upper house announced that it had resumed full seating and operations, the Speaker Ken Lusaka admitted that they would have to re-evaluate this.

“Senate was meant to resume full seating next week but with an increase in the number of positive cases we shall have to review this,” he said.

Lusaka admitted that the rising cases mainly in the rural areas were worrying as the country reported more deaths and positive cases.

He denied that the rise in the cases was due to the move by the government to ease the set guidelines and ongoing meetings adding that the country could not be on lockdown throughout.

Lusaka was speaking to the press at Enashipai Spa in Naivasha on Thursday during a meeting for the Senate Liaison committee.