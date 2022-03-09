The turbulent journey of the Handshake, four years on

The historic handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga in 2018 set the country on a path of healing after the divisive 2017 general election. The events of the day would birth the Building Bridges Initiative Task Force that proposed amendments to the constitution through a 9-point agenda in efforts to end the cycle of violence in the country. 4 years since that famous handshake we look at the turbulent journey to amend the constitution and the political events that characterized the BBI process.

