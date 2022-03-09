The turbulent journey of the Handshake, four years on

The historic handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga in 2018 set the country on a path of healing after the divisive 2017 general election. The events of the day would birth the Building Bridges Initiative Task Force that proposed amendments to the constitution through a 9-point agenda in efforts to end the cycle of violence in the country. 4 years since that famous handshake we look at the turbulent journey to amend the constitution and the political events that characterized the BBI process.

  

Latest posts

ODM leader promises enhanced security and infrastructure in Wajir

KBC Videos

Cinemas & Theatre: Review of the film ‘Mission to Rescue’

KBC Videos

JJ Kioria hosts Former SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri on #ExtraMile

KBC Videos

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More