Tusker Lite will be hosting the third edition of the Neon Rave Party this coming weekend in Thika.

Kenyan dancehall sensation Arrow Bwoy will be the main headlining act of the night, to be held at Garage bar and Grill. Arrow Bwoy is seen as pioneering a life without limit in the music industry which is why the brand has chosen him to headline the night. The singer and songwriter, who sings in Swahili and Luganda launched his Hatua Album three months ago. He is known for hit songs Ngeta and Love Doctor, Jango Love and Digi Digi which have been on heavy rotation both in the club scene and on radio.

“Tusker Lite is all about giving our consumers an edge and at the same time delivering a sense of discovery as we revolutionise the party scene in Kenya through our neon rave party activations,” said Ms. Barbra King’ori – Brand Manager Premium Beers, Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL).

Tusker Lite Neon Rave parties have been making rounds across major towns in the country with the most recent parties having taken place at Mint Lounge in Bamburi, Mombasa and at 1824 in Nairobi .

The fun glow-themed event seeks to give consumers a bold night out with their friends as they have uninhibited interaction with the product.

Be on the lookout for the Neon Rave parties countrywide and stand a chance to win exciting branded merchandise during the in bar activations.

