Suspects who raped, murdered granny in Vihiga arrested

Two robbery with violence suspects believed to have been part of a gang that robbed, gang-raped, and then killed a 76-year-old woman last month in Serem area of Vihiga County have been arrested.

The suspects, Patrick Misiko, 36, and Christine Jerono, 46 were arrested in Majengo area, while in possession of the deceased’s mobile phone which was part of the items robbed from her during the July 18 robbery.

On the fateful night, the killer gang had broken into the house of the elderly woman in the dead of the night, descending on her with blunt objects and committing the abominable act.

The suspects made away with her gas cylinder, a solar cable, her phone, and shopping.

Neighbours who heard a commotion at her homestead but were too late to catch up with the robbers rushed her to Mbale referral hospital in a bid to save her life, but she succumbed to severe head injuries two days later.

The case that had been reported at the nearby Tambua Police Post was taken over by Hamisi Sub-county detectives, where Crime Scene Investigators backed up by their Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau counterparts initiated a forensic trail on the perpetrators.

Police are interrogating the two suspects as the search for their accomplices intensifies.