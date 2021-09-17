Kenya is among eight other countries that will be removed from the red list by the United Kingdom effective 4 am on September 22, 2021.

Other countries that have been removed from the list include Pakistan, Turkey, Maldives, Egypt, Oman, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

TRAFFIC LIGHT TRAVEL UPDATE From 4am Wednesday 22 September, the following destinations will move from RED 🔴 to AMBER 🟡 Bangladesh

Egypt

Kenya

Maldives

Oman

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

Turkey — FCDO Travel Advice (@FCDOtravelGovUK) September 17, 2021

The UK has revised its restrictions on the countries that its citizens are banned from traveling to over coronavirus.

As part of a major travel overhaul announced Friday by Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, the ‘traffic light’ system will be scrapped, replaced with a single red list and simplified measures for the rest of the world.

Additionally under the new regime, effective from October 4, double-jabbed travellers from ‘safe’ countries will no longer have to take any sort of test before they get on a flight home from overseas; and, from later in October, only a lateral flow on their second day back in the UK, rather than a costly PCR test.

In her remarks to the changes, UK’s High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott said that the UK and Kenya’s partnership had been difficult since the travel ban, but the partnership remains strong.

Good news on a Friday evening – Kenya 🇰🇪 is off the red list. Check out @FCDOtravelGovUK for more details ✈️ I know how this has been difficult but our 🇰🇪-🇬🇧 partnership remains strong, thank you to @StateHouseKenya, @ForeignOfficeKE, and @MOH_Kenya — Jane Marriott (@JaneMarriottUK) September 17, 2021

Some of the countries that still remain on the red list include Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe among others.