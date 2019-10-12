The weatherman warns of heavy rains

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned Kenyans to brace themselves for heavy rains accompanied by strong winds leading to flash floods and landslides for the next four days.

In a statement on Saturday, the weatherman said the rains will be more than 50 millimetres, leading to cold and wet weather in the Rift Valley highlands, north eastern, central and coastal regions.

Heavy rainfall of 70mm is expected in some parts of Mandera, Wajir and Marsabit counties. Moderate rainfall of between 20mm and 50mm is expected in some parts of Tana River, Kwale, Embu, Murang’a, Kajiado and Siaya Counties.

Met further warns that the rains may trigger more mudslides and landslides in Eastern and Central regions as well as storm surges at the Coast.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Flood waters may suddenly appear even in places where it has not rained heavily and can be deeper and faster than they look. The heavy rains and moderate to strong winds may result in strong surges along the Coast hence the marine industry should be on high alert,” Met said.

Heavy and persistent showers and thunderstorm will be experienced in western and North Eastern region.

The counties that will be heavily affected by increased rainfall include Kakamega, Vihiga, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Bomet, Kericho and Uasin Gishu.