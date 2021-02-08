While The Weeknd lit up the stage, Amanda celebrated the heroes of the pandemic

As promised, The Weeknd headlined the 2021 Super Bowl that took place on Sunday. The 14-minute set was a subdued yet electric performance that featured no special appearances or collaborations as has been the norm in previous years.

Watch the Super Bowl LV live visual album now & relive your favorite moments from the @Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime show w/ @theweeknd, the National Anthem w/ @jsullivanmusic & @ericchurch and America the Beautiful w/ @hermusicx: https://t.co/wb9yMSz3h7 #SBLV pic.twitter.com/1G7mGo4A1w — NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2021

Speaking about the performance, the 3-time grammy award-winning artist said, “There wasn’t any room to fit it in the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance. So there are no special guests.” The Weeknd spent $7 million for his show at the Super Bowl.

Other musicians who performed at the Superbowl 2021 include Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan who performed the National Anthem while H.E.R performed during the pregame festivities.

Previous notable halftime performances that featured special appearances include Beyonce’s that featured appearances from Bruno Mars and Coldplay while Shakira and Jennifer Lopez co-headlined the Super Bowl last year.

Additionally, another noteworthy performance from this year’s Super bowl was Amanda Gorman who became the first poet to ever headline the Super Bowl. Although the performance was pre-taped it was still a powerful celebration of people who had served their communities during this pandemic.

Poetry at the Super Bowl is a feat for art & our country, because it means we’re thinking imaginatively about human connection even when we feel siloed. I’ll honor 3 heroes who exemplify the best of this effort. Here’s to them, to poetry, & to a #SuperBowl like no other ? — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) February 7, 2021

The Super Bowl is an annual championship game of the NFL and is played on the first Sunday of February since 2004.

