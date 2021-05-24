Drake emerges streaming giant of the night
Sunday was a good night for Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and the Korean pop group BTS who all won multiple awards during the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs).
The Weeknd, although snubbed at this year’s Grammys, emerged the night’s top winner with a win in 10 categories including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist and Top Radio Songs Artist to mention a few. Taylor Swift won Top Female Artist and Top 200 Billboard Artist.
See the full list of winners below.
Top Artist
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Pop Smoke
Top Male Artist
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Drake
Top Song Sales Artist
BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist
The Weeknd
Top Social Artist (Fan-Voted)
BTS
Top R&B Artist
The Weeknd