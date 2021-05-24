Drake emerges streaming giant of the night

Sunday was a good night for Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and the Korean pop group BTS who all won multiple awards during the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs).

The Weeknd, although snubbed at this year’s Grammys, emerged the night’s top winner with a win in 10 categories including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist and Top Radio Songs Artist to mention a few. Taylor Swift won Top Female Artist and Top 200 Billboard Artist.

See the full list of winners below.

Top Artist

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Pop Smoke

Top Male Artist

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Drake

Top Song Sales Artist

BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist

The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan-Voted)

BTS

Top R&B Artist

The Weeknd

