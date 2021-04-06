The Weeknd is beseeching anyone who can to aid those enduring the Tigray crisis.

Grammy award winning artiste The Weeknd is making a $1 million donation to Ethiopia, amid violence in the country. The star, official names Abel Tesfaye, is a son of Ethiopian immigrants who identifies himself as being Ethiopian-Canadian. The million dollar donation is being made through the United nations World Food Programme, money which will pay for 2 million meals.

“My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction,” The Weeknd wrote in an Instagram post. “I will be donating $1 million to provide 2 million meals through the United Nations World Food Program and encourage those who can to please give as well.”

Millions of Ethiopians have been displaced, killed raped amid increased cases of rights abuses during Ethiopia’s 5 month conflict. The fighting is between the Ethiopian army and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). The outbreak of the conflict coincided with Ethiopia’s peak harvest season meaning incomes have bee lost and millions have been left to starve.

This isn’t the first time The Weeknd has contributed to a cause. Last August, the singer donated $300,000 to the global aid for Lebanon campaign to help victims of an explosion in Beirut that killed over 200 people.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think