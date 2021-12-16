‘The Witcher’ season 2 premieres on Friday

3 years after its initial release, ‘The Witcher’ remains one of Netflix’s most-streamed shows.

The Witcher Season 2 is scheduled to premiere globally on Netflix on Friday, December 17th.

Season 1 of the hit series set a new record in 2019 when it became Netflix’s most globally streamed show of all time. It remained in the top position in Kenya for two weeks and in the top 10 for a month after its initial release. Three years later, the show is the third most-streamed series of all time according to Netflix’s Top 10 in 2021. Whether the show is due to set a new record will be determined by its season 2 reception.

Set in a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as “the Continent”, The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny. Starring Henry Cavill as its titular character, Season 2 will pick up at the Battle of Sodden Hill. Readers of the book series upon which the show is based will know that the second season is based on the novels Blood of Elves and the beginning of Time of Contempt.

While Season 1 is currently available to watch on Netflix, the streamer, nonetheless, has released a recap video for those who don’t have 8 hours of watch time to spare.

All 8 episodes of the new season are due to be released on Netflix Kenya on Friday.