As par his Manifesto launched on the 30th of June. 2022, President elect Dr William Ruto outlined his plan for women once he ascends to office. The president elect among other things promised to ensure the realization of the two thirds gender rule in both elective and appointive positions in the first 12 months of his presidency. The big question is how he will attain the 50% appointments in cabinet he promised to women.

