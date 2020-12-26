Words come and go.

As we looked back at everything that shaped our lives this year, we realize that there was a major shift in everything. From the way we work, socialize, travel, worship to how we speak. We added quite a few more words to our vocabulary and even constructed completely new words.

Here are the words that shaped 2020. You’ll notice they all revolve around the pandemic:

Zoom – The videotelephony software program that allows participants to have video and audio meetings. You probably spent Christmas day on Zoom.

Essential – Meaning very necessary or extremely important. We had a major realization of what matters were essential in our lives. From essential workers to essential travel and essential businesses.

Social-distancing – Keeping a safe space between yourself and other people while outside. It is a major practice in the pandemic and works to overall encourage people to stay inside and be socially safe.

Remote – Situated far from the main centres of population; distant. There was a huge surge in working from home this year, also known as remote work. Suddenly a lot more people are adjusting to conducting business remotely.

Quarantine – The restriction on the movement of people and goods which is intended to prevent the spread of disease. Isn’t that all we did this yea? Just quarantine?

Lockdown – An emergency measure or condition in which people are temporarily prevented from entering or leaving a restricted area during a threat. All in all lockdown has been very difficult.

Not to forget the biggest words, Virus and Pandemic.

