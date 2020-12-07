What a year it has been on TikTok!

TikTok has brought so much joy to the masses this year. The two-year-old app has been one of the biggest global trends of 2020 and actually, of the decade. Millions of people turned to TikTok this year to find happiness, peace, encouragement, and inspiration during the pandemic. An app that was once considered to be a “Generation Z” thing turned out to be loved by people of all generations, genders, and races.

The short-form video app has become the most downloaded app this year garnering more than 315 million downloads in the first quarter of 2020 alone. In a blog post titled ‘The Year on TikTok: Top 100’, TikTok is sharing the top 100 trends of the year. It has been a year of “everything” with such a vast number of topics trending. We’re talking Dalgona Coffee, dance challenges, pouring water on babies, banana bread, and so much more. Creators have probably had their biggest years career wise thanks to the app.

“It’s been our honor to watch these videos and creators grow and share what have become iconic, sometimes even life-changing, moments of 2020. TikTok is here to bring joy, and with the year we’ve experienced, I’m thrilled to take a trip down memory lane and celebrate the myriad of ways the TikTok community helped us come together, bridge divides, and find both lightness and poignancy when we needed it most.” Said Vanessa Pappas, Interim Head of TikTok

Relive TikTok’s biggest moments of 2020 here.

